Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at FED, a day of honor and celebration

An Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance was held at Far East District (FED) headquarters, May 20. The theme for this year’s AAPI Heritage Month is “Advancing Leaders Through Purpose-Driven Service.” Maj. Gen. Mark Toy, United Nations Command chief of staff, served as the keynote speaker for the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sang-song O)

