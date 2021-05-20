Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at FED, a day of honor and celebration

An Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance was held at Far East District (FED) headquarters, May 20. The theme for this year’s AAPI Heritage Month is “Advancing Leaders Through Purpose-Driven Service.” The South Pacific Warriors dance team and Eighth Army Rock Band gave performances, and the Humphreys High School JROTC presented the colors. (U.S. Army photo by Sang-song O)
