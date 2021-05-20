Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at FED, a day of honor and celebration [Image 2 of 5]

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at FED, a day of honor and celebration

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Sameria Zavala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    An Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance was held at Far East District (FED) headquarters, May 20. The theme for this year’s AAPI Heritage Month is “Advancing Leaders Through Purpose-Driven Service.” The South Pacific Warriors dance team and Eighth Army Rock Band gave performances, and the Humphreys High School JROTC presented the colors. (U.S. Army photo by Sang-song O)

