An Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance was held at Far East District (FED) headquarters, May 20. The theme for this year’s AAPI Heritage Month is “Advancing Leaders Through Purpose-Driven Service.” The South Pacific Warriors dance team and Eighth Army Rock Band gave performances, and the Humphreys High School JROTC presented the colors. (U.S. Army photo by Sang-song O)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.21.2021 02:50 Photo ID: 6656071 VIRIN: 210520-O-QN611-930 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 11.43 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at FED, a day of honor and celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.