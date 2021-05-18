From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise

The Idaho Army National Guard’s 2nd of the 116th Combined Arms Battalion and the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Air Support Operations Squadron and 190th Fighter Squadron joined forces from the ground to the sky in the large-scale joint training event on May 18 and 19, 2021. The joint live fire integration exercise combined live 120 millimeter self-propelled mortar explosives from the ground with close air support from the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft above, which included live 500-pound bombs, missiles and combined effects munitions at Idaho’s premier training location, the Orchard Combat Training Center. This is the first time the A-10s dropped the live bombs at the OCTC as air power support for the Idaho Army National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

