Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise [Image 27 of 27]

    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho Army National Guard’s 2nd of the 116th Combined Arms Battalion and the Idaho Air National Guard’s 124th Air Support Operations Squadron and 190th Fighter Squadron joined forces from the ground to the sky in the large-scale joint training event on May 18 and 19, 2021. The joint live fire integration exercise combined live 120 millimeter self-propelled mortar explosives from the ground with close air support from the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft above, which included live 500-pound bombs, missiles and combined effects munitions at Idaho’s premier training location, the Orchard Combat Training Center. This is the first time the A-10s dropped the live bombs at the OCTC as air power support for the Idaho Army National Guard. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 01:47
    Photo ID: 6656006
    VIRIN: 210518-F-AY311-995
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise
    From the ground to the sky: Idaho’s joint fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From the ground to the sky: Idaho&rsquo;s joint fire exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mortar
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    close air support
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Orchard Combat Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT