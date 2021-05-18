U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, fire an M777 Howitzer during the Enhanced Motorized Operations Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 18, 2021. The EMOC strengthens a training unit’s proficiency in live-fire convoy operations, while incorporating overhead artillery support by fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 22:44 Photo ID: 6655912 VIRIN: 210518-M-IB436-3373 Resolution: 4457x2971 Size: 9.81 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rounds down range: Bravo Battery trains in supported convoy operations [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.