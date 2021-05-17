USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Joshua Flament, from Brooklyn, N.Y. speaks into a sound-powered phone on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) May 17, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

