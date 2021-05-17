PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) - An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to return to its home station onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., May 17, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)

