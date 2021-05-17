Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Faith McCollum 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2021) - An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to return to its home station onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., May 17, 2021. Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Faith McCollum)

