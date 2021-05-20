Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon health officials provide COVID-19 update [Image 5 of 7]

    Pentagon health officials provide COVID-19 update

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim and Defense Health Agency director Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, provide a COVID-19 update to members of the press, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 20, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6655143
    VIRIN: 210520-D-XI929-5007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 911.51 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon health officials provide COVID-19 update [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Press Briefing Room
    COVID-19
    Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place
    Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Terry Adirim

