    Recruiter pushes candidates toward their goals

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210514-N-RB168-0352
    PITTSBURGH (May 14, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Malique Graham, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pittsburgh, is the subject of this week's "Recruiter in the Spotlight." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 16:23
    Photo ID: 6655124
    VIRIN: 210514-N-RB168-0352
    Resolution: 6877x4912
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiter pushes candidates toward their goals, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NRC
    Special Warfare
    Pittsburgh
    Navy
    Recruiting

