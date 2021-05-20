Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PETERSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by T. T. Parish 

    Central Virginia VA Health Care System

    Brooke Pendleton, a homeless Veterans coordinator with the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS), speaks during a press conference hosted by community partners at the historic Petersburg Courthouse, Petersburg, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The CVHCS Homeless Veterans Program team partners with federal, state and local organizations, including Crater Area Coalition on Homelessness (CACH), St. Joseph’s Villa and Built For Zero, to find sustainable housing for homeless Veterans in the community. Today, the Crater Region, which covers nine counties and independent cities across Southeastern Virginia, joined 10 other communities across the nation to reach “Functional Zero,” a designation signyfying that fewer Veterans are experiencing homeless than can be housed in a month. The certification of Functional Zero means Veteran homeless is rare and brief when it does occur, according to Pendleton. “Ending homelessness is possible,” said Pendleton. “Every time a previously homeless Veteran in our community goes to sleep at night, they are in a safe, comfortable space because of the hard work of the people here today.” (Official CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

    This work, Central Virginia VA’s Homeless Veterans Program managers assist local organizations, help Crater Region reach ‘Functional Zero’ [Image 3 of 3], by T. T. Parish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Central Virginia VA&rsquo;s Homeless Veterans Program managers assist local organizations, help Crater Region reach &lsquo;Functional Zero&rsquo;

    Veterans
    Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Health Administration
    Central Virginia VA Health Care System
    CVHCS
    Veterans Benefits Administration

