Central Virginia VA’s Homeless Veterans Program managers assist local organizations, help Crater Region reach ‘Functional Zero’

Brooke Pendleton, a homeless Veterans coordinator with the Central Virginia VA Health Care System (CVHCS), spoke during a press conference hosted by community partners at the historic Petersburg Courthouse, Petersburg, Virginia, May 20, 2021. The CVHCS Homeless Veterans Program team partners with federal, state and local organizations, including Crater Area Coalition on Homelessness (CACH), St. Joseph’s Villa and Built For Zero, to find sustainable housing for homeless Veterans in the community. Today, the Crater Region, which covers nine counties and independent cities across Southeastern Virginia, joined 10 other communities across the nation to reach “Functional Zero,” a designation signyfying that fewer Veterans are experiencing homeless than can be housed in a month. The certification of Functional Zero means Veteran homeless is rare and brief when it does occur, according to Pendleton. “Ending homelessness is possible,” said Pendleton. “Every time a previously homeless Veteran in our community goes to sleep at night, they are in a safe, comfortable space because of the hard work of the people here today.” (Official CVHCS Photo by T. T. Parish/Released)

