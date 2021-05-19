AZNG Supports Coconino County at a Pop-up vaccination site in Munds Park, Ariz.

Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. James Garcia, 1404 Transportation Company directs vaccination patients as part of traffic control at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Munds Park, Ariz. May 19, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to rural areas throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

