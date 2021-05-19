Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Supports Coconino County at a Pop-up vaccination site in Munds Park, Ariz.

    MUNDS PARK, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. James Garcia, 1404 Transportation Company directs vaccination patients as part of traffic control at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Munds Park, Ariz. May 19, 2021. The vaccinations are part of the Arizona National Guard’s effort to surge capacity and capability to provide vaccinations to rural areas throughout Arizona. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Location: MUNDS PARK, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Supports Coconino County at a Pop-up vaccination site in Munds Park, Ariz. [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

