U.S. Air Force Col. Erica Rabe, 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling vice commander, gives the Honorary Commander's Oath to the inaugural class of honorary commanders at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington D.C., May 14, 2021. The mission of the Honorary Commander's program is to educate key community leaders about unit missions and foster a supportive relationship with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 13:11 Photo ID: 6654315 VIRIN: 210514-F-YM181-0037 Resolution: 5908x3325 Size: 11.08 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBAB Inducts inaugural group of honorary commanders, by SrA Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.