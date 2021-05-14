Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB Inducts inaugural group of honorary commanders

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Erica Rabe, 11th Wing and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling vice commander, gives the Honorary Commander's Oath to the inaugural class of honorary commanders at the Bolling Club on JBAB, Washington D.C., May 14, 2021. The mission of the Honorary Commander's program is to educate key community leaders about unit missions and foster a supportive relationship with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum)

