    NAVSAFECEN, SUPSALV perform MH-60S deep-water recovery

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Sarah Langdon 

    Naval Safety Center

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN March 19, 2021
    After 416 days submerged, An MH-60S that crashed into the sea in January 2020, is lifted onto the deck of a ship by a Cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle 21, a U.S. Navy remotely operated vehicle during a recovery operation March. 19, 2021. The fluorescent green marine dye marker seen draining from the helicopter is a safe, effective alternative to flares and smoke for Search and Recovery (SAR) operations. The recovery operation, coordinated by Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) aviation mishap investigators and Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, provides an opportunity for NAVSAFECEN investigators to examine critical evidence needed to determine why the aircraft went down. (U.S. Navy photo by David Clark)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:52
    Photo ID: 6654045
    VIRIN: 210319-N-JI134-513
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSAFECEN, SUPSALV perform MH-60S deep-water recovery, by Sarah Langdon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft

    SUPSALV
    NAVSEA
    HSC-12
    U.S. Naval Safety Center
    Aviation Mishap Investigaion
    MH-60S Recovery

