NAVSAFECEN, SUPSALV perform MH-60S deep-water recovery

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN March 19, 2021

After 416 days submerged, An MH-60S that crashed into the sea in January 2020, is lifted onto the deck of a ship by a Cable-controlled Undersea Recovery Vehicle 21, a U.S. Navy remotely operated vehicle during a recovery operation March. 19, 2021. The fluorescent green marine dye marker seen draining from the helicopter is a safe, effective alternative to flares and smoke for Search and Recovery (SAR) operations. The recovery operation, coordinated by Naval Safety Center (NAVSAFECEN) aviation mishap investigators and Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, provides an opportunity for NAVSAFECEN investigators to examine critical evidence needed to determine why the aircraft went down. (U.S. Navy photo by David Clark)

