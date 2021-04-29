Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ask an Astronaut

    Ask an Astronaut

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    In honor of Month of the Military Child, former NASA astronauts U.S. Navy retired Capts. Stephen N. Frick, Daniel W. Bursch and Dr. James H. Newman virtually answered questions from military children and students from across the country during the Ask an Astronaut event, April 29.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 11:37
    Photo ID: 6654042
    VIRIN: 210429-N-ZZ999-0001
    Resolution: 800x480
    Size: 43.41 KB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ask an Astronaut, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NPS Hosts &ldquo;Ask an Astronaut&rdquo; Connecting Military Children with Space Veterans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Space
    Astronaut
    STEM
    Month of the Military Child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT