In honor of Month of the Military Child, former NASA astronauts U.S. Navy retired Capts. Stephen N. Frick, Daniel W. Bursch and Dr. James H. Newman virtually answered questions from military children and students from across the country during the Ask an Astronaut event, April 29.
NPS Hosts “Ask an Astronaut” Connecting Military Children with Space Veterans
