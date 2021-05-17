U.S. Coast Guard conducts port visit in Valletta, Malta

VALLETTA, Malta -- The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) is conducting a port visit in Valletta, Malta, May 17-20, 2021, following at sea engagements with the armed forces of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea. (Courtesy photo)

