    U.S. Coast Guard conducts port visit in Valletta, Malta [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts port visit in Valletta, Malta

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    VALLETTA, Malta -- The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) is conducting a port visit in Valletta, Malta, May 17-20, 2021, following at sea engagements with the armed forces of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea. (Courtesy photo)

