VALLETTA, Malta -- The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) is conducting a port visit in Valletta, Malta, May 17-20, 2021, following at sea engagements with the armed forces of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 10:26
|Photo ID:
|6653845
|VIRIN:
|210517-N-GO001-0002
|Resolution:
|756x567
|Size:
|28.56 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Coast Guard conducts port visit in Valletta, Malta [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Coast Guard conducts port visit in Valletta, Malta
LEAVE A COMMENT