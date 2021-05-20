Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    202nd RED HORSE Airmen return for medical in-processing [Image 3 of 3]

    202nd RED HORSE Airmen return for medical in-processing

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    102 U.S. Airmen from the 202nd RED HORSE who recently returned from an eight-month deployment, process through separation history and physical exams (SPHE) May 20, 2021 at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL. The Airmen rotated through dental and medical exams to capture vital medical information that will directly impact retirement and disability benefits in the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 202nd RED HORSE Airmen return for medical in-processing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

