210512-N-HG846-0026 KOREAN SEA (May 12, 2021) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Trent Chambers, from New Orleans, La., changes fuel filters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)
|05.12.2021
|05.20.2021 06:48
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, 210512-N-HG846-0026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
