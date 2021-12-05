210512-N-HG846-0026 KOREAN SEA (May 12, 2021) – Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Trent Chambers, from New Orleans, La., changes fuel filters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

