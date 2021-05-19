210519-N-CJ510-0244 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Arizbeth Cardenas, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Reynante Imperial conduct maintenance on a low pressure air compressor in a main space aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), May 19, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 03:43
|Photo ID:
|6653352
|VIRIN:
|210519-N-CJ510-0244
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT