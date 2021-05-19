210519-N-CJ510-0190 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) conduct maintenance on a low pressure air compressor in a main space, May 19, 2021. Roosevelt is participating in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

