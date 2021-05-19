Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Crawford 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    210519-N-WG572-1442

    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) – An E-2C Hawkeye, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 19, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher J. Crawford)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 01:55
    Photo ID: 6653335
    VIRIN: 210519-N-WG572-1442
    Resolution: 3610x2407
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Pacific Fleet

