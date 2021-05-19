210519-N-WG572-1360



PACIFIC OCEAN (May 19, 2021) – An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, prepares to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 19, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher J. Crawford)

