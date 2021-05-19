Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    End of Year Farewell Ceremony 2021 [Image 70 of 75]

    End of Year Farewell Ceremony 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosts a hail and farewell ceremony on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., May 19, 2021. During the ceremony, new team members were introduced to college staff and departing members received awards and parting gifts, sharing a few words with fellow staff members, students and faculty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 21:42
    Photo ID: 6652978
    VIRIN: 210519-F-VO743-1160
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, End of Year Farewell Ceremony 2021 [Image 75 of 75], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International
    DoD
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    OAS
    IADC

