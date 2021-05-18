HNLMS De Zeven Provinciën (F802) participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Photo courtesy of Royal Netherlands Navy)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 17:06
|Photo ID:
|6652385
|VIRIN:
|210516-O-NO901-0041
|Resolution:
|6060x2070
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT