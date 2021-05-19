Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s Take off from Morón Air Base for Strategic Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    B-52s Take off from Morón Air Base for Strategic Operations

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.19.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, departs from Morón Air Base, Spain, May 9, 2021, in support of strategic Bomber Task Force operations across Europe. Operations with our allies and partners demonstrate and strengthen our shared commitment to global security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lieutenant Aileen Lauer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 14:44
    Photo ID: 6652034
    VIRIN: 210519-F-QB377-644
    Resolution: 4291x2861
    Size: 300.76 KB
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52s Take off from Morón Air Base for Strategic Operations [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Aileen Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    8th Air Force
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    Barksdale BTF

