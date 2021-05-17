Anh "Joseph" Cao, the first Vietnamese American to serve in U.S. Congress based in New Orleans, delivers remarks in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2021. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated throughout the month of May. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6651652
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-BD983-0016
|Resolution:
|3396x2360
|Size:
|670.7 KB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 4 of 4], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
