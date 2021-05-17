Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month [Image 1 of 4]

    Keesler celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Keesler personnel attend the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month event inside the Bay Breeze Event Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 17, 2021. The speaker, Anh "Joseph" Cao, spoke about his journey to becoming the first Vietnamese American to serve in U.S. Congress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Guest Speaker
    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

