210519-N-DW158-1033 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 19, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ramon Cope, from Bartlett, Tennessee, handles line in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 11:18
|Photo ID:
|6651636
|VIRIN:
|210519-N-DW158-1033
|Resolution:
|6167x4912
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|BARTLETT, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
