USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling

210519-N-DW158-1033 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 19, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ramon Cope, from Bartlett, Tennessee, handles line in the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

