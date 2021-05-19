Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.19.2021

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210519-N-DW158-1013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 19, 2021) Sailors handle line on the forecastle of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

    (CVN 76)
    Line Handling
    Forecastle
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Deployment

