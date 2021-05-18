For this edition of "We Are All Wyverns," we'd like to introduce to you to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aitofele Sunia of the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron (CES).

Originally from the U.S. territory of American Samoa, Sunia enlisted in the U.S. Air Force September 27, 2016, after moving to the aloha state of Hawaii.

"Hawaii and Samoa will both be home for me," said Sunia. "Samoa cultivated my foundation, but Hawaii molded me to endure the price of living in an expensive paradise. It helped me build character and build the appreciation I have for the Air Force lifestyle."

The alma mater of Sunia's local Samoan high school was 'humility is our strength'; the tradition of service and humility in the island culture allowed Sunia to seamlessly transition into the life of military customs and courtesies.

"At a very young age, we are taught in our community the importance of serving with humility," said Sunia.

Now assigned to the 31st CES, Sunia is part of the Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance team.

"CES provides the best culture in the U.S. Air Force," Sunia said. "We have the opportunity to be challenged by something different every day. One day I was learning to schedule man-hours, managing time, money, and resources; the next day I was installing a water softener and filtration system, and another I was in the middle of the flight line cutting and repairing asphalt during RADR (Rapid Airfield Damage Repair)".

Sunia loves to spend his free time with his two sons and his wife. As a family they go on hikes together, and with their local church they participate in community cleaning duties

"The U.S Air Force does a tremendous job when it comes to inclusion and diversity," said Sunia. "Asian Pacific Islander month, African American Heritage groups, the Hispanic community, to include our freedom of religion. Embracing different values and upbringing gives people a sense of dignity and self-worth. It allows people to be proud of who they are and what they bring to the table, encompassing our differences to a more versatile force."

We all may have different stories, experiences, and diverse backgrounds, but We Are All Wyverns.

