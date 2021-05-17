At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021

The Guided Missile Frigate F 220 FGS Hamburg participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Photo Courtesy of German Navy)

