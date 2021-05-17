The Guided Missile Frigate F 220 FGS Hamburg participates in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield, conducted by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO on behalf of U.S. Sixth Fleet, is a live-fire integrated air and missile defense (IAMD) exercise that improves Allied interoperability using NATO command and control reporting structures. (Photo Courtesy of German Navy)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2021 09:52
|Photo ID:
|6651473
|VIRIN:
|210518-O-NO901-0020
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield 2021
