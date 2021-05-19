NSA Souda Bay Welcomes Australian Ambassador to Greece

210519-N-AZ866-0020 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 19, 2021) Navy Capt. Rafael C. Facundo, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, speaks with Arthur Spyrou, Australian ambassador to Greece, during a command capabilities briefing May 19, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

