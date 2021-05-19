Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Welcomes Australian Ambassador to Greece [Image 3 of 3]

    NSA Souda Bay Welcomes Australian Ambassador to Greece

    GREECE

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210519-N-AZ866-0020 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 19, 2021) Navy Capt. Rafael C. Facundo, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, speaks with Arthur Spyrou, Australian ambassador to Greece, during a command capabilities briefing May 19, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 07:52
    Photo ID: 6651289
    VIRIN: 210519-N-AZ866-0020
    Resolution: 5506x3682
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Welcomes Australian Ambassador to Greece [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Greece
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Souda Bay
    Australian Ambassador to Greece

