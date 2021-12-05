Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier from Ohio Rigs Loads for Air Drops in Kenyeri, Hungary

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jesse R Pilgrim 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Spc. Clint Kindlesparker, a U.S. Army Parachute Rigger with the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Deliver Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, participated in Swift Response 21—a DEFENDER-Europe 21-linked exercise, at Kenyeri Airfield, Hungary. It is one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world.

    #DefenderEurope #KnightsBrigade #FirstInSupport #StrongerTogether

