Soldier from Ohio Rigs Loads for Air Drops in Kenyeri, Hungary

Spc. Clint Kindlesparker, a U.S. Army Parachute Rigger with the 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Deliver Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, participated in Swift Response 21—a DEFENDER-Europe 21-linked exercise, at Kenyeri Airfield, Hungary. It is one of the premier military crisis response training events for multinational airborne forces in the world.

Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 Location: PAPA, HU