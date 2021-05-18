Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2d Cavalry Regiment's first female Fire Direction Noncommissioned Officer and Section Chief [Image 2 of 2]

    2d Cavalry Regiment's first female Fire Direction Noncommissioned Officer and Section Chief

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Ponce with 1st Platoon, Bravo Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment stands for a photo at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 18, 2021. Sgt. Ponce is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's first female Fire Direction Noncommissioned Officer and Section Chief. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 05:13
    Photo ID: 6651129
    VIRIN: 210518-A-HE359-0019
    Resolution: 7457x4972
    Size: 23.92 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment's first female Fire Direction Noncommissioned Officer and Section Chief [Image 2 of 2], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2d Cavalry Regiment's first female Fire Direction Noncommissioned Officer and Section Chief
    2d Cavalry Regiment's first female Fire Direction Noncommissioned Officer and Section Chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    female soldiers
    TSAE
    Women in Military
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT