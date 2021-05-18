U.S. Army Sgt. Jennifer Ponce with 1st Platoon, Bravo Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment stands for a photo at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 18, 2021. Sgt. Ponce is the 2d Cavalry Regiment's first female Fire Direction Noncommissioned Officer and Section Chief. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

