Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21

Knights Brigade Soldiers assigned to 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company conducted heavy drop operations in Pápa, Hungary as part of Swift Response and DEFENDER-Europe 21. Knights Brigade performed joint airdrop inspections to ensure the 40 pallets of MREs safely made it to the ground, performed airborne operations of personnel, strengthening the allied partnership with Hungarians.

