    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21 [Image 3 of 4]

    Jumpmaster from Easton, MD, Shoulders Responsibility for Soldier Safety During Swift Response-21

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elliott Page 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Knights Brigade Soldiers assigned to 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company conducted heavy drop operations in Pápa, Hungary as part of Swift Response and DEFENDER-Europe 21. Knights Brigade performed joint airdrop inspections to ensure the 40 pallets of MREs safely made it to the ground, performed airborne operations of personnel, strengthening the allied partnership with Hungarians.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.19.2021 04:57
    Location: PAPA, HU 
