210515-N-AZ866-0082 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 15, 2021) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, pose for a photo with Kelly, a shelter dog, during a community outreach event at the Souda Animal Shelter, May 15, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2021 Date Posted: 05.19.2021 02:10 Photo ID: 6650980 VIRIN: 210515-N-AZ866-0223 Resolution: 6033x4262 Size: 1.81 MB Location: GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.