    NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter [Image 6 of 9]

    NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter

    GREECE

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210515-N-AZ866-0159 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 15, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Waylon Dicus, a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, drills a hole to repair a fence during a community outreach event at the Souda Animal Shelter, May 15, 2021. Dicus, a native of Hardinsburg, Ind., has been in the Navy for 3 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 2 months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Greece
    Community Relations
    U.S. Navy
    Animal Shelter
    NSA Souda Bay

