NSA Souda Bay Sailors Help Local Animal Shelter

210515-N-AZ866-0101 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 15, 2021) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Aiden Lopez, a Sailor assigned to Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, holds a dog during a community outreach event at the Souda Animal Shelter, May 15, 2021. Lopez, a native of Lincoln, Calif., has been in the Navy for 3 years and at NSA Souda Bay for 4 months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

