    MAG-24 Relief and Appointment: Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr. [Image 8 of 8]

    MAG-24 Relief and Appointment: Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr., offgoing sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group 24, receives a lei from an attendee of his relief and appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 14, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Gratacos relinquished his duties as sergeant major of MAG-24 to Sgt. Maj. Sael Garcia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-24 Relief and Appointment: Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Brandon Aultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH Kaneohe Bay

