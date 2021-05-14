MAG-24 Relief and Appointment: Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr.

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Brian Koch, left, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 24, passes the sword to Sgt. Maj. Sael Garcia, right, incoming sergeant major of MAG-24, during a relief and appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 14, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr. relinquished his duties as sergeant major of MAG-24 to Sgt. Maj. Garcia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

