MAG-24 Relief and Appointment: Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr., offgoing sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group 24, renders a salute during his relief and appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 14, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Gratacos relinquished his duties as sergeant major of MAG-24 to Sgt. Maj. Sael Garcia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)
Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 22:37
|Photo ID:
|6650934
|VIRIN:
|210514-M-VH951-0008
|Resolution:
|4906x3271
|Size:
|5.74 MB
Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
