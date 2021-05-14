MAG-24 Relief and Appointment: Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr.

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Gratacos Jr., offgoing sergeant major of Marine Aircraft Group 24, salutes Col. Brian Koch, commanding officer of MAG-24, during a relief and appointment ceremony, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 14, 2021. Sgt. Maj. Gratacos relinquished his duties as sergeant major of MAG-24 to Sgt. Maj. Sael Garcia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman)

