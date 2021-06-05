YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 6, 2021) - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka afloat contracting team poses for a photo with a carrier program manager from Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (center, right) after a successful completion of USS Ronald Reagan's (CVN 76) Selected Restricted Availability.
NAVSUP Contracting Helps Ronald Reagan Complete Maintenance Availability on Time
