    NAVSUP Contracting Helps Ronald Reagan Complete Maintenance Availability on Time

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 6, 2021) - NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka afloat contracting team poses for a photo with a carrier program manager from Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (center, right) after a successful completion of USS Ronald Reagan's (CVN 76) Selected Restricted Availability.

