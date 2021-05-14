At a virtual award event, Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Llavet, an operations sergeant and lead sensor manager cell evaluator for 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado, recently won the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation’s (EDC) 2021 Outstanding Enlisted Military Representative in the senior enlisted (E-7/E-8) category.
This work, 1st Space Brigade Soldier wins Award, by MSG Robert Segin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Space Brigade Soldier wins Armed Forces Award
