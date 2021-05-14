Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Space Brigade Soldier wins Award

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Segin 

    1st Space Brigade

    At a virtual award event, Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Llavet, an operations sergeant and lead sensor manager cell evaluator for 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado, recently won the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation’s (EDC) 2021 Outstanding Enlisted Military Representative in the senior enlisted (E-7/E-8) category.

    1st Space brigade
    SMDC
    Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation’s (EDC) 2021 Outstanding Enlisted Milita

