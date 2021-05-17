Infographic created using Adobe Photoshop to promote PTSD Awareness during the month of June. The 114th Fighter wing used this graphic on social media platforms and public websites. (U.S. Air National Guard Infografic by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 14:02
|Photo ID:
|6650129
|VIRIN:
|210517-Z-WN050-1002
|Resolution:
|690x388
|Size:
|208.48 KB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PTSD Awareness, by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
