Utah Guardsmen complete National Guard Reaction Force training

Utah Guardsmen participate in National Guard Reaction Force training May 02, at the North Salt Lake City Armory. The training is designed to ensure Guardsmen are ready to respond to an NGRF activation as quickly and efficiently as possible. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

