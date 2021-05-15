Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMC Mounted Color Guard at the Redding Rodeo [Image 13 of 16]

    USMC Mounted Color Guard at the Redding Rodeo

    REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Oliver Cachola 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard present the national ensign and organizational colors during the 73rd Annual Redding Rodeo, Redding, California, May 15, 2021. The Mounted Color Guard is based out of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, and is the only mounted color guard in the Marine Corps. They travel nationwide to perform in parades, ceremonies, and rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian Cachola)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.18.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6649886
    VIRIN: 210515-M-BY246-1028
    Resolution: 5250x3500
    Size: 12.36 MB
    Location: REDDING, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMC Mounted Color Guard at the Redding Rodeo [Image 16 of 16], by Sgt Christian Oliver Cachola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Mounted Color Guard
    MCLB Barstow

