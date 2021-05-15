USMC Mounted Color Guard at the Redding Rodeo

U.S. Marines assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard present the national ensign and organizational colors during the 73rd Annual Redding Rodeo, Redding, California, May 15, 2021. The Mounted Color Guard is based out of Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, and is the only mounted color guard in the Marine Corps. They travel nationwide to perform in parades, ceremonies, and rodeos. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Christian Cachola)

